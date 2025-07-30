Backstage Country
Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s ‘I Had Some Help’ Hits 62-Week Billboard Milestone

Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Post Malone and Morgan Wallen perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone's chart-dominating hit “I Had Some Help” has officially tied Wallen's career-best for Hot 100 longevity, spending its 62nd week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This milestone places the track alongside Wallen's previous record-holder, “You Proof,” which also charted for 62 weeks and peaked at No. 5.

"I Had Some Help" reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 as one of the best-performing songs of 2024, primarily due to the song's hybrid multi-genre appeal with the collective star power of Wallen and Post Malone. Currently at No. 19 for the week ending Aug. 3, "I Had Some Help" is exhibiting incredible longevity, even though it slipped from No. 14 down to No. 19 from last week.

Industry analysts expect the single to surpass the performance of “You Proof” in the coming weeks, particularly as other summer chart contenders begin to lose momentum. The enduring life of the song continues to showcase the power of genre-blending collaborations, specifically Post Malone's elongation into country music after having the hip-hop/pop synthesis of music in his catalog. 

"I Had Some Help" was released on May 10, 2024, Malone's first official step into country music, and a seamless entry into the avalanche of genre-mashing that has thrust country onto the Billboard charts. The song is demonstrating stamina with streaming, radio airplay, and his fans.

As of this week's chart update, “I Had Some Help” is among the longest-charting country-influenced tracks in Billboard Hot 100 history, cementing the duo's hit as both a commercial success and a genre-defining collaboration. With Wallen's chart dominance and Malone's crossover appeal, the track is poised to set a new personal record for Wallen in the coming weeks.

Morgan WallenPost Malone
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
