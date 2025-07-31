Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Luke Combs’ New Hit

Backstage Country
Welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear! I love updating you with some of the new music out of Nashville that I know you will love. This week, there's a lot of fresh music to cover, and make sure you check out the playlist at the bottom of this page. I update it weekly with the songs featured here.

Luke Combs - Back In The Saddle

He is BACK - hence the name of the tune. Luke Combs has dropped his latest single since "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma," from the Twisters movie soundtrack, soared to the top of the charts last year. "Back In The Saddle" just sounds like a Luke Combs song - huge energy, insane vocals, and just an all-around fantastic tune.

Old Dominion - Making Good Time

Would it really be summer if we didn't get a new Old Dominion single. They're trying something new: getting their music to their fans faster. They moved up the release date of their soon-to-be-released album, and this song is from it.

