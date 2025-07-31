Boston Mayor Introduces New Trash Cans to Combat Rodents in North End

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took to Instagram on Monday, July 28, to demonstrate new "rat-resistant" trash cans installed in the city's North End. The garbage cans were put in place to encourage residents to do their part in reducing rodents.

According to Wu's Instagram post, the black trash receptacles “are fully enclosed so that rats, seagulls, and other hungry critters can't get in. And they're hands free.” To use them, individuals step on a pedal at the base of the can, allowing a door to slide open at the top for trash disposal.

City Councilor Erin J. Murphy, chair of the Committee on Strong Women, Families & Communities, told the Boston Globe in an email on Tuesday, July 29, that she's filed an ordinance to broaden the use of the rat-resistant garbage cans across the city.

“Neighborhoods like Allston–Brighton, Dorchester, and the South End have some of the highest 311 complaints related to rodents, and residents are rightly frustrated," Murphy said. “My ordinance aims to move beyond pilot programs and implement a consistent, equitable approach across all of Boston.”

Boston has had a contentious history with rats in the city. Last summer, officials unveiled a plan to reduce the volume of rodents infiltrating the city's sewers, streets, and subways.

The Boston Rodent Action Plan detailed how the city planned to eradicate rat populations. Complaints from the public about rodents are one of the top concerns that city councilors said they deal with regularly from residents.

To create the plan, the city hired consultant Bobby Corrigan, who possesses a doctorate in “urban rodentology” from Purdue University. According to the Boston Globe, Corrigan has worked on pest management issues for close to three decades and is regarded as one of the country's leading experts in rodent control.