Celebrate the Salem Community During Heritage Days, Aug. 2-10

Salem invites its residents and visitors to explore culture, community, and history during the annual Salem Heritage Days festival, held from Aug. 2-10.

Programming begins on Saturday, Aug. 2, with a performance of The Making of a Witch, a one-act play that will be held at St. Peter's Church. On Sunday, Aug. 3, young guests can explore the insides of big trucks and emergency vehicles during the "Tour-a-Truck" event at the Salem Willows.

Children ages 4-9 can participate in a yoga and mindfulness class at the Community Life Center taught by Miss Shelley on Monday, Aug. 4. On Monday evening, the Salem Community Concert Band and Community Jazz Band, directed by Cynthia Napierkowski, will perform at Salem State University. On Tuesday, Aug. 5, the North Shore Concert Band will deliver a "Red, White, and Blue" concert featuring conductor Robert Chadwick at the Salem Willows.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, the community is invited to a cool treat at the Salem Common: the popular Ice Scream Bowl. Proceeds will benefit Salem Main Streets and the City of Salem's annual Fourth of July celebration. Following the Ice Scream Bowl, the Salem Common Neighborhood Association invites guests to bring a blanket or a chair to the Common to enjoy the family-friendly film Toy Story.

Bring your bags and baskets to the Salem farmers market on Front Street on Thursday, Aug. 7. The market will also host musical entertainment, demonstrations, and a story time for children by the Salem Public Library.

Older adults are the focus for programming on Friday, Aug. 8, with events that include an ice cream social, a day of mahjong, a special event focused on getting MBTA Charlie Cards, a barbecue at Winter Island, and a night of dancing and dinner.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, the National Park Service will hold the annual Salem Maritime Festival, anchored by the Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta at the Historic Derby Wharf. Throughout the day, members of the public can visit Salem's historic buildings and explore the Friendship of Salem.