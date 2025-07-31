Food Service Professionals, Restaurants Wanted for New Bedford’s 2025 Chowderfest

If you love a good chowder, then you won't want to wait to register for the 2025 Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival, affectionately known as Chowderfest.

The event will take place on Oct. 11 at City Pier 3 on the New Bedford waterfront. This festival will showcase the culinary innovation of restaurants, caterers, and certified kitchens as they compete for bragging rights for the best chowder.

According to a Standard-Times report, Chowderfest participants can compete in three categories: clam and seafood, Portuguese specialty, and signature soup. Participation is free for licensed food establishments or certified kitchens.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite chowder in each category. In addition to the chowder contest, Chowderfest will include live entertainment and activities for families.

Festival organizers anticipate several thousand people to attend the event.