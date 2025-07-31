Mass General Brigham Hospitals Ranked Among Nation’s Best

Five Mass General Brigham hospitals were recognized as being among the best hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), McLean, Mass Eye and Ear, and Spaulding Rehabilitation all received accolades for the quality of care provided.

MGH and BWH found their way onto the U.S. News “Best Hospitals” list of honors, while McLean Hospital was named No. 2 in the country for psychiatry. Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital tied for the No. 2 position for rehabilitation, and Mass Eye and Ear ranked No. 4 for ophthalmology and secured the No. 5 spot for otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat).

For the fourth consecutive year, BWH received top recognition for its obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) services, ranking No. 1 in the nation. MGH ranked No. 1 in psychiatry for the second consecutive year. Thirteen specialties across MGH and BWH were recognized in the top 10 nationally.

Three community hospitals under Mass General Brigham were also ranked high performers in several medical specialties: Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, and Salem Hospital.

“At Mass General Brigham, we are deeply committed to delivering high-quality care for every patient who needs us,” said Anne Klibanski, M.D., president and CEO, Mass General Brigham, in a media release.