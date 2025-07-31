Providence’s First Post-Prohibition Distillery Infuses Local Flavors Into Distinctive Spirits

A Providence, Rhode Island, distillery is creating a unique local liquor product with an oceanic flair and sustainable ingredients.

Dan Neff and Manya Rubinstein, the co-founders of ISCO, an industrious spirit company, is recognized as the first distillery to start up in Rhode Island since the end of Prohibition. Its revolutionary products, oyster vodka named Ostreida and seaweed gin called Sea Flow, are the first of their kind in the nation.

The distillery's work was featured on the PBS NewsHour. According to Rubinstein, the products are based on sustainably sourced gin, vodka, and bourbon married with experimental elixirs.

"We were having some cocktails, and we were enjoying some oysters, and it suddenly occurred to us that a martini with your oysters is a delight, but why had nobody ever combined oysters and vodka together into one spirit? It just seemed like a no-brainer," Rubinstein said.

"We hit a good sweet spot with like, 'Oh, The Ocean State, ocean stuff, we can make this taste good,'" Neff added.

In addition to their ocean-inspired beverages, the duo is also taking a Rhode Island favorite, pizza strips, and infusing their still with the herbs and spices found in these baked pizza delights.

ISCO's distiller Eric Olson, a former brewmaster, brews the spirits in a 500-gallon hybrid kettle made of copper and brass from Louisville, Kentucky. The base of the spirits begins with regeneratively farmed corn.