Salem Tour Named Best Cultural, Historic Tour Experience in the Nation

Famous for its 1692 Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem welcomes more than half a million visitors every October for its month-long Haunted Happenings festival, regarded as the largest celebration of Halloween in the world.

“What we love about this tour is that it's a little bit of everything of Salem's history and the Salem experience,” Beth Crowley, owner and guide, explained to Boston.com. “A lot of tours will focus on just the witch trials or just ghost stories. We combine so our travelers will learn about our maritime history. They'll also do a deep dive into the Salem witch trials of 1692. We'll also expose them to three centuries of beautiful architecture as well. And, of course, we throw in the spooky ghost stories.”