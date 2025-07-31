Salem Tour Named Best Cultural, Historic Tour Experience in the Nation
A popular Salem walking tour has once again been crowned one of the best travel experiences in the United States.
The Needham-based travel site Tripadvisor named Salem's History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour by Witch City Walking Tours as the No. 1 cultural and historic tour experience in the United States in its annual Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do recognition.
Famous for its 1692 Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem welcomes more than half a million visitors every October for its month-long Haunted Happenings festival, regarded as the largest celebration of Halloween in the world.
The History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour is offered year-round. Participants meet daily at Salem's Old Town Hall for the tour.
“What we love about this tour is that it's a little bit of everything of Salem's history and the Salem experience,” Beth Crowley, owner and guide, explained to Boston.com. “A lot of tours will focus on just the witch trials or just ghost stories. We combine so our travelers will learn about our maritime history. They'll also do a deep dive into the Salem witch trials of 1692. We'll also expose them to three centuries of beautiful architecture as well. And, of course, we throw in the spooky ghost stories.”
While in Salem, visitors can take part in another highly ranked tour. The Schooner Fame Sailing Tour in Salem secured the No. 18 spot on Tripadvisor's list of America's best sailing and day cruises.