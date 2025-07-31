Backstage Country
Sam Hunt’s ‘Country House’ Soars to No. 1 on Mediabase Chart

Jennifer Eggleston
In this image released on August 13th Sam Hunt performs onstage for CMT Giants: Alabama at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Sam Hunt's newest single, "Country House," has officially hit No. 1 on the Mediabase Country chart, making it his 11th solo No. 1 song and 12th overall if we also include collaborations. The milestone comes as Hunt continues his summer and fall 2025 tour across the U.S., w\ith performances scheduled through the remainder of the season.

During the Mediabase tracking week from July 20 to July 26, “Country House” was the most played song on country radio, earning approximately 8,572 spins — up 1,209 from the previous week. In terms of audience impressions, the track ranks second only to Morgan Wallen's “Just In Case,” which currently holds the No. 2 position on the overall Mediabase chart. Tyler Hubbard's “Park” remains steady at No. 3, while Thomas Rhett's “After All The Bars Are Closed” climbs to No. 4. Nate Smith's “Fix What You Didn't Break” falls to the No. 5 spot.

“Country House” is part of Hunt's 2024 EP titled Locked Up, which follows his Platinum-certified 2019 album Southside. The new single continues Hunt's streak of successful radio hits that began with his 2014 debut album Montevallo. Since that debut, Hunt has amassed more than 15.9 billion global streams and earned 54 million RIAA-certified units.

His radio No. 1s include hits like “Leave The Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” and the massive crossover success “Body Like A Backroad.” He also topped the charts with “Wishful Drinking,” a duet with Ingrid Andress.

As Hunt's “Country House” continues to dominate the airwaves, fans across the nation can catch him live on tour throughout the fall.

Morgan WallenSam Hunt
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
