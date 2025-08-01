Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Gabby Barrett Drops New Song

Welcome back to another edition of Ben's Friday Soundcheck! It's your go-to guide for the best new country music.

Hot Off The Press: Gabby Barrett - The Easy Part

Gabby kicks off a new album cycle with "The Easy Part," an emotionally charged breakup song with a powerful twist. After teasing fans on Instagram, the former American Idol contestant delivers a fresh dose of new music.

Album Drop: Sam Barber - Music For The Soul

Following the massive success of his debut, Sam Barber returns with a seven-track follow-up that lives up to its title. Music for the Soul is emotional, vulnerable, and built for repeat listening. If "Indigo" was your jam, this one is for you too.

Rising Star Spotlight: Hudson Westbrook - House Again

"House Again" continues to connect with fans in a deeply personal way. Westbrook recently shared a story of the song really touching a fan of his. It's healing, and if you haven't heard it yet, you need to check it out.

On Your Radar: Luke Bryan - Country Song Came On