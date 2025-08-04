Jason Aldean Brings Kids on Stage During Salt Lake City Show

Jason Aldean delivered a heartfelt moment during his July 26 performance at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater in Salt Lake City. As part of his Full Throttle world tour, Aldean brought his youngest children, Memphis (7) and Navy (6), on stage to bid farewell to the crowd. With his wife, Brittany, nearby, capturing the moment, Aldean hugged his kids and waved to the cheering fans, giving fans a rare look inside his family life.

The touching moment, shared on TikTok, resonated with viewers who praised Aldean as a “family man” enjoying a successful summer run. While Aldean has spent nearly three decades atop the country charts with 30 No. 1 hits across the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, his dual role as a father remains central to his identity.

“I think they get it. I think it's just different,” Aldean said in a recent interview. “I mean when they're your kids, I mean your dad, you may do something cool, but at the end of the day they don't care.”

Aldean continued, “They don't know any different, to them it's very normal and whatever. So I hope they think I'm cool, and part of the legacy I want to leave is for them and their families and all that stuff. And so if they don't think it's cool yet, I hope they will at some point.”

In 2023, Aldean released his latest album, Highway Desperado, which set the tone for his 2025 Full Throttle world tour. Now, Aldean has officially announced an expansion of the tour into 2026, with newly added international dates beginning February 19 in New Zealand and Australia. You can find all of his upcoming stops on his official website.