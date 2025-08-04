This Day in Country History: August 4

Aug. 4 is a significant day in country music history. Reba McEntire released her country-themed retail line, and Kacey Musgraves spoke her mind during her Lollapalooza performance.

Cultural Milestones

Major events that impacted culture on Aug. 4 include:

2016: Reba McEntire teamed up with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to release a retail line of products called Rockin' R by Reba. This country-themed retail line included home decor, dinnerware, jewelry, and toys, all inspired by her family's ranch life.

2017: Billy Currington received four Gold certifications from the RIAA for his singles, "Don't," "I Got a Feelin'," "Love Done Gone," and "That's How Country Boys Roll."

2019: During Kacey Musgraves' performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois, she addressed fans with dismay over the recent shootings in Texas and Ohio. Musgraves stated that politicians needed to address gun violence, and fans agreed with her.

2020: During a television tribute to the late civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis, Wynonna Judd and gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed. Other celebrities who honored Lewis included Gayle King, Brad Pitt, and John Legend.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Benefit concerts and country music festivals dominated on Aug. 4, including:

2018: Brad Paisley and actor Bonnie Hunt hosted Thicker Than Smoke: An Evening with Brad Paisley, Bonnie Hunt, and Friends, a benefit concert in Sonoma County, California. Proceeds helped first responders who lost homes during the devastating 2017 North Bay fires.

2019: At Hinterland Music Festival in St. Charles, Iowa, headliners Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, and Brent Cobb thrilled fans. Other performers at this festival included Dawes, Rustin Kelly, and Elizabeth Moen.

2023: Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, and Niko Moon headlined Watershed Festival in George, Washington. Kylie Morgan, George Birge, and Ella Langley also performed.

2024: On the final day of Sunfest Country Music Festival in Lake Cowichan, British Columbia, Canada, fans enjoyed performances by Cole Swindell and Abby Anderson. The Reklaws, Brian John Harwood, and Salome Cullen also took the stage.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From the death of a beloved Nashville icon to show postponements, these are the industry changes and challenges associated with Aug. 4:

2015: Famed Nashville songwriter and music executive Billy Sherrill died in Nashville at the age of 78. Sherrill was known for writing songs for artists such as Tammy Wynette, George Jones, and Charlie Rich.

2022: Country group Lady A postponed their Request Line Tour to help support band member Charles Kelley's addiction recovery. Kelley later wrote the song "As Far As You Could" as a goodbye letter to alcohol.

2023: Megastar Luke Bryan postponed his concert in Salt Lake City due to an illness. The show instead took place on Aug. 31, 2023, at the USANA Health Sciences Amphitheatre, now known as the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre.