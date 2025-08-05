Post Malone Shows Up Unexpectedly at Utah Concert to Perform 90s Country Hit

During a recent show, held at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater, Dierks Bentley shocked fans when he welcomed Post Malone and Zach Top on stage for an explosive cover of John Michael Montgomery's 1995 hit "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)." The cover truly threw it back to the '90s and added some kick to an already record-setting night.

Post Malone, whose debut country album F-1 Trillion dropped in 2024, continues to deepen his ties to the genre while on his Big A** Stadium Tour. His onstage collaboration with Bentley and Top received enthusiastic fan reactions online, with one commenting, "This is not Dierks. Girl, that is the Hot Country Knights. This is awesome." Another added, "These two together on tour would be the concert of the summer."

The performance also reinforced a popular sentiment among fans about the unpredictability and energy of Bentley's concerts. One fan wrote, "This is why you never leave a Dierks show early."

The song choice, "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)," is widely regarded as one of John Michael Montgomery's signature hits. Released in 1995, it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and topped Canada's RPM country chart. The lyrics narrate the lively story of a man falling in love at a county auction, showcasing rapid-fire vocal delivery and humorous storytelling.