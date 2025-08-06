Beth Israel to Support New Cancer Hospital Construction With $1.1B Bonds

Backstage Country
Beth Israel Lahey Health has submitted two preliminary bond offerings for $1.1 billion. Proceeds from the bonds would be applied to fund the construction of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical…

Beth Israel Lahey Health has submitted two preliminary bond offerings for $1.1 billion. Proceeds from the bonds would be applied to fund the construction of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's (BIDMC) portion of a new cancer hospital it is building through a partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Boston Business Journal reported that BIDMC and Dana-Farber have received approval from city and state regulators to build a new cancer hospital billed as the first of its type in the region. The 300-bed, 14-story facility comes with a substantial $1.7 billion construction cost. While Dana-Farber will own the hospital, it will clinically partner with BIDMC on inpatient services. This partnership will allow Dana-Farber to cut ties on its current operating relationship with Mass General Brigham.

According to the Boston Business Journal, the filing notes that Dana-Farber is covering its part of the hospital's construction costs. The planned construction will encompass a 730,000-square-foot building that, in addition to the hospital, will offer retail space and parking at 1 Joslin Place. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026, with the opening in 2031.

In its filing, BIDMC said that it is expanding its capital campaign fundraising from $750 million to $1.2 billion. Approximately $250 million will be earmarked for the cancer hospital collaboration with Dana-Farber. BIDMC reported that $100 million has already been committed for the project.

