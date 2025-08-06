Bluebikes’ Popularity in Boston Soars. Here’s Where They Are — and Aren’t — Being Used

More and more commuters in Greater Boston are turning to Bluebikes for their ride to work. The growing network of bike pickup stations, complemented by expanded discount programs, has given rise to the bikes' popularity from 2020 to 2024. Annual ridership has grown by 2.7 million during that time.

However, outside Boston's city center and the college communities, usage is lagging, particulary in areas such as Dorchester and Roxbury.

According to an analysis of data from Bluebikes obtained by the Boston Globe, users took more than 4.7 million trips in 2024. Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville ranked among the most popular areas for the service.

Despite the program's rapid adoption among Bostonians, Bluebikes stations in communities such as Dorchester, Mattapan, and Wilkens saw reduced commuter trips. Multiple stations recorded fewer than 500 commuter trips in these areas from January 2024 through May 2025.

A map on the Boston Globe's website documents how many commuter excursions were logged at each Bluebike station during the January 2024 through May 2025 period.

The three heaviest use stations during peak commute hours were in Cambridge, with clusters of activity near Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). All three of these stations logged more than 40,000 trips during commute times. Bluebikes advocates attribute this usage to the large numbers of Harvard and MIT students, who receive substantial discounts on Bluebikes memberships through their universities.

Boston offers a $60 membership for residents during the first year in the program and a $5 annual membership for low-income residents.