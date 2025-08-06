Cambridge Kicks Off Safe Mosquito Treatment Program to Combat West Nile Virus

The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project (EMMCP) has started its second round of treating Cambridge catch basins with larvicide to help control West Nile Virus.

EMMCP staff will travel throughout Cambridge on bicycles, add a packet of larvicide to catch basins, and paint a purple dot next to catch basins that have been treated. Larvicide is a pesticide identified as low-risk toxicity to humans, bees, birds, fish, and other mammals.

According to the Cambridge Department of Public Works website, the EMMCP was created in 1945 as a Trust Agency of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It serves 26 communities west and northwest of Boston, with the goal of effectively managing mosquito populations.