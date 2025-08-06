Competitive Paddleboard Racing Comes to Rhode Island With Inaugural Ocean State Crossing

The sport of paddleboarding will take center stage in Rhode Island with the launch of the inaugural 15-mile Ocean State Crossing paddleboard race. This premiere event will occur between Fort Adams in Newport and George's of Galilee at Point Judith in Narragansett on Saturday, Aug. 9, beginning at 6 a.m.

Lifeguard veteran Brian Guadagno devised the race as the capstone event for the Summer Safe Ocean State initiative series.

“It all started back in 2011 when I initiated the Waterman Eco-Challenge. Stand-up paddling was getting pretty popular around here; lifeguards were always prone to paddling on rescue boards,” he said in comments shared with What's Up Newport. “We have so many paddlers that come up from Jersey, New York, the mid-Atlantic, and down from upper New England, and I wanted to get a real distance event going. We have this iconic oceanscape here in Rhode Island from Newport all the way to Point Judith.”

Competitors in the race will paddle past several distinctive Rhode Island attractions, including the Castle Hill and Beavertail Lighthouses, the Narragansett Towers, the Newport Bridge, and the Point Judith Lighthouse.

What's Up Newport spoke with veteran paddleboarder Jack Bark, the son of paddleboard shaper Joe Bark of Bark Paddleboards. Jack is a record-breaking winner of the Catalina Classic, the oldest endurance paddleboard race in the world.

Jack said that paddling in the open ocean makes for a more challenging competition. “Even when there's small surf and no wind (‘glassy conditions'), there's still this underlying rolling of the seas,” he explained. “You're paddling way faster than you could paddle alone because you're catching these open ocean swells […] and you can ride them 30, 40, 50 yards where you can sit up and rest your arms and harness that energy from the ocean.”

Registration for The Ocean State Crossing is open to participants ages 15 and older. Registration requirements include a $200 registration fee, a commitment to raising $600 in funds for the Summer Safe Ocean State initiative, providing a personal vehicle and driver for transportation, and abiding by the United States Coast Guard and RIDEM water safety regulations.