FAN EXPO Boston Offers Comics, Cosplay, and Celebrities Aug. 8-10

Discover the best of comics, cosplay, and celebrity visits during FAN EXPO Boston, Friday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 10. The three-day event at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center will appeal to comic, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, and cosplay fans with its family-friendly attractions, events, and exclusive merchandise.

Attendees of FAN EXPO Boston can expect to find celebrity panels and live sketch duels between top comic artists. Guests will discover programming for fans across every genre, with visits from well-recognized brands, celebrities, and creators.

According to a What Now Boston report, celebrity appearances will include individuals such as Orlando Bloom, John Boyega, John Cena, Hayden Christensen, Jason Isaacs, Ewan McGregor, and Jared Padalecki.

A Cosplay Red Carpet spectacular allows fans to showcase their creative costumes. Additionally, cosplay meetups will give attendees opportunities to meet one another, snap photos, and engage in conversation about their creations.

Three-day, Ultimate, and VIP tickets (purchased in advance only) are available for sale online. Multiday passes and single-day tickets are available for each day of the expo.

In addition to individual tickets, family passes offer discounted admission. Youth passes are for children ages 13 to 17, and child passes are for children ages 6 to 12. Attendees are encouraged to bring proof of age. Ticket upgrades will also be accepted.

Learn more about the event and its programming schedule by visiting the FAN EXPO Boston website.

