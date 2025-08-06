Little Caesars Seeks to Expand in Boston Area

Little Caesars is setting its sights on Boston for a bold expansion program that will target several locations along I-95 in the U.S. Northeast.

The privately owned pizza chain is identifying potential locations in the Boston area by being flexible with its locations, seeking urban storefronts or standalone locations in suburban shopping centers. Little Caesars opened the first location of its latest plan earlier this year in Stoneham, north of Boston, in a shopping center that already includes a Dunkin' and a Subway.

Speaking with the Boston Business Journal, Basil Kazepis, vice president of real estate and construction at Little Caesars, said Little Caesars expects to bring more franchises online.

“We're looking to certainly open more than the one we did this year and to more than double our footprint,” he said of the chain's plans. “We certainly have a couple of franchisees that are already growing in the market, but we're also looking for new franchisees as well. So that will dictate where they're opening and how many.”

In its expansion plan, Little Caesars will target primarily working-class cities and neighborhoods, including Brockton, Chelsea, Dorchester, Everett, Malden, and Mattapan. College campuses are also in the running for possible locations. These campuses are in line to complement two other Boston-area locations in Lynn and Roslindale.

In addition to its aggressive store opening goals, the company is also applying this philosophy to its pizza-making. In an age when online ordering, takeout, and deliveries have become wildly popular, Little Caesars offers a pizza portal for its customers. Those who have ordered their pizzas online can enter a PIN or scan a QR code to take their pizza from a heated shelf when they're ready to pick it up.