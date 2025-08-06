Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ Back on Top of Billboard 200, Leading Charts for Ninth Week

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem has reclaimed the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart dated Aug. 9, marking its ninth nonconsecutive week at the top. The album earned 143,000 equivalent album units in the week ending July 31, reflecting a 1% increase from the previous week.

I'm the Problem initially debuted at No. 1 on the May 31 chart and spent its first eight weeks in the top spot. With this latest chart-topping return, Wallen now holds three No. 1 albums that have collectively spent 38 weeks at No. 1, placing him fifth among male artists in Billboard history.

The Aug. 9 Billboard 200 chart also features several notable debuts and movements. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Star Chapter: TOGETHER debuted at No. 3. At the same time, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's MASA entered at No. 6. Tyler Childers achieved his highest-charting album to date with Snipe Hunter, debuting at No. 7 with 48,000 equivalent album units.