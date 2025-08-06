Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ Back on Top of Billboard 200, Leading Charts for Ninth Week

Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem has reclaimed the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart dated Aug. 9, marking its ninth nonconsecutive week at the top. The album earned 143,000 equivalent album units…

Jennifer Eggleston
Morgan Wallen performs during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erika Goldring / Stringer via Getty Images

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem has reclaimed the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart dated Aug. 9, marking its ninth nonconsecutive week at the top. The album earned 143,000 equivalent album units in the week ending July 31, reflecting a 1% increase from the previous week.

I'm the Problem initially debuted at No. 1 on the May 31 chart and spent its first eight weeks in the top spot. With this latest chart-topping return, Wallen now holds three No. 1 albums that have collectively spent 38 weeks at No. 1, placing him fifth among male artists in Billboard history.

The Aug. 9 Billboard 200 chart also features several notable debuts and movements. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Star Chapter: TOGETHER debuted at No. 3. At the same time, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's MASA entered at No. 6. Tyler Childers achieved his highest-charting album to date with Snipe Hunter, debuting at No. 7 with 48,000 equivalent album units.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator's DON'T TAP THE GLASS dropped to No. 4 in its second week. Justin Bieber's SWAG rose to No. 5. Additional top 10 entries include Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 8, JACKBOYS and Travis Scott's JACKBOYS 2 at No. 9, and Ozzy Osbourne's The Essential Ozzy Osbourne, rounding out the list at No. 10.

Morgan WallenTyler the Creator
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A split image of HARDY posing in the press room during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on the left and Charlie Handsome performing onstage during the NSAI 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards on the right.
MusicCharlie Handsome Stays at No.1 On MusicRow Top Songwriter Chart, HARDY Moves to No.15Jennifer Eggleston
Jelly Roll performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium. Jelly Roll is nominated in several categories in the MTV VMAs.
MusicMTV VMAs Add Country Category: Here Are the NomineesYvette DeLaCruz
Megan Moroney performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicMegan Moroney Shares New Song ‘Beautiful Things’ Written for NieceJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect