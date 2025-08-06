Backstage Country
Salem Ice Scream Bowl Returns on Aug. 6 With Cool Treats

strawberry, vanilla, chocolate ice cream woth waffle cone on marble stone backgrounds

Stock Photo

As part of Salem Heritage Days celebrations, Salem's Ice Scream Bowl returns on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The cool event promises to deliver samplings from several ice cream shops in the North Shore from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Salem Common. 

Organized in partnership between the City of Salem and Salem Main Streets, the event will be held rain or shine.

This annual ice cream spectacular invites the public to discover classic and new flavors from the area's beloved ice cream emporiums. Some of the confirmed vendors will include the following:

  • Cherry Farm Creamery
  • Cuckie's Soft Serve
  • Harbor Sweets
  • Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe
  • Melt Ice Cream
  • Whimsy's Sweet Life

This year, a new Pup Parfait station will be led by Salem Main Streets' Pup Squad. Witch City Walking Tours is sponsoring this experience. 

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids. The event is cash only. Proceeds from the Ice Scream Bowl support Salem Main Streets and the City of Salem's annual Fourth of July celebration.  

Michael VyskocilWriter
