Salem Ice Scream Bowl Returns on Aug. 6 With Cool Treats

As part of Salem Heritage Days celebrations, Salem's Ice Scream Bowl returns on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The cool event promises to deliver samplings from several ice cream shops in the North Shore from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Salem Common.

Organized in partnership between the City of Salem and Salem Main Streets, the event will be held rain or shine.

This annual ice cream spectacular invites the public to discover classic and new flavors from the area's beloved ice cream emporiums. Some of the confirmed vendors will include the following:

Cherry Farm Creamery

Cuckie's Soft Serve

Harbor Sweets

Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe

Melt Ice Cream

Whimsy's Sweet Life

This year, a new Pup Parfait station will be led by Salem Main Streets' Pup Squad. Witch City Walking Tours is sponsoring this experience.