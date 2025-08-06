Zach Top to Headline 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest Concert Series at WM Phoenix Open

Zach Top will headline Thursday night of the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series, taking place during the WM Phoenix Open, scheduled for Feb. 4–7, 2026. WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Jason Eisenberg issued a statement saying, “We are excited to lock in Zach Top for Thursday night for this year's Coors Light Birds Nest. Zach is one of the most exciting young voices in country music right now, and his sound mixed with modern energy will set the perfect tone for what's shaping up to be another electric week of live music during WM Phoenix Open week.”

Joining Top on stage will be special guest ERNEST, who has made a significant impact on the country music industry with 12 No. 1 hits and a reputation as one of Nashville's most in-demand songwriters and performers.

Tickets for the Thursday concert will go on sale Aug. 12. General admission is priced at $125, while VIP tickets are $350 and include access to exclusive areas, complimentary food and drinks, and other premium amenities. The Coors Light Birds Nest venue, located near the main tournament entrance, will open daily at 3 p.m. and offer additional entertainment and food options.

Zach Top's profile continues to rise nationally. In 2024, he earned his first No. 1 hit on country radio with “I Never Lie” and was named ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He has also received a nomination for CMA New Artist of the Year. Rolling Stone recently recognized him among the “Hottest Acts Right Now,” and his second album, Ain't In It for My Health, is slated for release on Aug. 29. His lead single, “Good Times & Tan Lines,” is already being praised as a potential summer anthem.