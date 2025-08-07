Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 8-August 10
From celebrations at the moonlit beach to arena-sized laughter and country music anthems, Greater Boston is alive all weekend long. Don't miss the vibrant August Moon Festival in Chinatown, Luke Bryan's high-octane tour stop at the Xfinity Center, or Nate Bargatze's record-breaking comedy run at TD Garden.
The 55th Chinatown August Moon Festival
- What: Family-friendly celebration of joy, health, and gratitude at harvest
- When: Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Boston Chinatown
- Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase
The August Moon Festival, one of the most important Chinese holidays after the New Year, celebrates joy, health, and gratitude for a bountiful harvest. The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England hosts this elaborate, annual event. The festival elevates the vibrant sights and sounds of Boston's Chinatown with traditional Asian folk dance, lion dance, Chinese opera, and more. Community members can enjoy the vendor tables offering an array of delicious food, gifts, and cultural keepsakes for a fun-filled day for all ages. This festival brings the community together to share in a celebration under a full moon.
Luke Bryan's Country Song Came On Tour
- What: Live concert featuring Luke Bryan, Adrien Nunez, Mae Estes, and Cole Goodwin
- When: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m.
- Where: The Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield
- Cost: Tickets start at $131
Luke Bryan is on his Country Song Came On Tour, bringing a high‑energy country setlist to venues across North America — including a stop at the Xfinity Center. The concert features tracks from Bryan's new album, Mind of a Country Boy, which includes the hit song "Country Song Came On," as well as other fan favorites and sentimental songs. Special guests Adrien Nunez, Cole Goodwin, and Mae Estes are the supporting artists on this tour, providing new energy and engaging storytelling. Fans should anticipate an energetic night of music, talent, and charisma.
Nate Bargatze: "Big Dumb Eyes" World Tour
- What: Comedian Nate Bargatze
- When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, at 7 p.m.
- Where: TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston
- Cost: Tickets start at $40
GRAMMY-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to TD Garden with two shows on Aug. 9 and one on Aug. 10. Following the massive success of his 2024 The Be Funny Tour, Bargatze continues to break records, selling over 1.2 million tickets and topping Pollstar's list as the highest-earning comedian in the world. Hailed as "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up," he now ranks among global touring giants, such as U2 and Coldplay.
Other Events
From vibrant cultural festivals to thought-provoking theater and laugh-out-loud comedy, this weekend brings a wide range of experiences to Greater Boston:
- The Meeting Tree: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at The Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Road, Dorchester
- Viva Colombia Festival Boston 2025: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, starting at 1 p.m. at 102 Border St., East Boston
- Trey Kennedy The Relatable Tour: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford