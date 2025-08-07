Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 8-August 10

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 26: Nate Bargatze speaks onstage for “A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s” benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation, at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation)

From celebrations at the moonlit beach to arena-sized laughter and country music anthems, Greater Boston is alive all weekend long. Don't miss the vibrant August Moon Festival in Chinatown, Luke Bryan's high-octane tour stop at the Xfinity Center, or Nate Bargatze's record-breaking comedy run at TD Garden.

The 55th Chinatown August Moon Festival

What: Family-friendly celebration of joy, health, and gratitude at harvest

When: Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Boston Chinatown

Boston Chinatown Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The August Moon Festival, one of the most important Chinese holidays after the New Year, celebrates joy, health, and gratitude for a bountiful harvest. The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England hosts this elaborate, annual event. The festival elevates the vibrant sights and sounds of Boston's Chinatown with traditional Asian folk dance, lion dance, Chinese opera, and more. Community members can enjoy the vendor tables offering an array of delicious food, gifts, and cultural keepsakes for a fun-filled day for all ages. This festival brings the community together to share in a celebration under a full moon.

Luke Bryan's Country Song Came On Tour

What: Live concert featuring Luke Bryan, Adrien Nunez, Mae Estes, and Cole Goodwin

When: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: The Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield

The Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield Cost: Tickets start at $131

Luke Bryan is on his Country Song Came On Tour, bringing a high‑energy country setlist to venues across North America — including a stop at the Xfinity Center. The concert features tracks from Bryan's new album, Mind of a Country Boy, which includes the hit song "Country Song Came On," as well as other fan favorites and sentimental songs. Special guests Adrien Nunez, Cole Goodwin, and Mae Estes are the supporting artists on this tour, providing new energy and engaging storytelling. Fans should anticipate an energetic night of music, talent, and charisma.

Nate Bargatze: "Big Dumb Eyes" World Tour

What: Comedian Nate Bargatze

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston

TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston Cost: Tickets start at $40

GRAMMY-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to TD Garden with two shows on Aug. 9 and one on Aug. 10. Following the massive success of his 2024 The Be Funny Tour, Bargatze continues to break records, selling over 1.2 million tickets and topping Pollstar's list as the highest-earning comedian in the world. Hailed as "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up," he now ranks among global touring giants, such as U2 and Coldplay.

