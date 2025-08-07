Tyler Hubbard Is Ready To Bring The Party to the South Shore Music Circus

Country star Tyler Hubbard is headed back to Massachusetts later this month, and he's bringing hit after hit with him The former member of Florida Georgia Line, and successful solo artist with hits like "5 Foot 9" and "Dancin' In The Country" will take the stage at the South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset on Friday, August 23. In a recent interview with me, he promised Boston fans a night to remember.

Fresh off his fourth consecutive solo No. 1 with his latest single "Park," Hubbard says the new track has taken on more energy now that it's topped the charts. "That song just continues to gain momentum and excitement," he said. "It really hasn't peaked yet live - so it's fun to play every night."

In fact, "Park" currently opens his show, setting the tone for a high-energy set that mixes Hubbard's solo hits, a few FGL favorites, and even some songs he's written for other artists. "My goal is to play as many songs as I can that people know and love," he told me. "We're gonna party for sure, but we might throw in some unreleased stuff too."

The South Shore Music Circus is known for its intimate in-the-round setup, and Tyler says he's excited to embrace that unique vibe. "We may strip it down a little bit... lean into the more intimate setting and connect with the fans."

Though he didn't name any go-to Boston stops, Hubbard said he always enjoys wandering the city and letting it surprise him - a true local move. "I love to just start to walk and see where the city takes me," he said. "Boston's a great place for that."

Whether you've seen him with Florida Georgia Line or you're just catching up with his solo career, Tyler's August 23rd show promises to be packed with hits and high-energy moments.

"It's gonna be a party for sure," he said. "Come hang with us - you don't want to miss it."