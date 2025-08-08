Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – New Album From Bailey Zimmerman

Welcome back to Ben's Friday Soundcheck! This week's roundup is stacked with some great releases - let's break them down!

Hot Off The Press: A BUNCH of New Music

A bunch of brand new singles dropped today. Zach Bryan has one with Kings of Leon called "Bowery," Gavin Adcock is turning heads with "Turn Down The Lights," Jordan Davis teams up with Marcus King for "Louisiana Stick," and Chase Rice leans into nostalgia on "Circa 1943."

Album Drop: Bailey Zimmerman - Different Night, Same Rodeo

Bailey Zimmerman is back with a brand-new album. It's an 18-track journey that proves just how far he's come. After scrapping a full album's worth of songs, Bailey went back to the drawing board and delivered something raw, personal, and spiritual. The result? A mix of rock, R&B, fiddle-filled honky-tonk, and collaborations with Luke Combs, Diplo, and more.

Rising Star Spotlight: Zach Top - Good Times and Tan Lines

In our Rising Star Spotlight, Zach Top gives us "Good Times and Tan Lines," an Alan Jackson-esque summer jam that's equal parts retro and refreshing. With a new album on the way at the end of the month and a spot on Dierks' tour this summer, Zach is catching fire.

On Your Radar: Jelly Roll - Heart Of Stone