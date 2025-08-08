Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’ Goes 12x Platinum, Smashes Billboard Record

Zach Bryan continues to rewrite country music history as his breakout single “Something in the Orange” reaches a new milestone. The 2022 track has now spent a record-breaking 143 weeks…

Jennifer Eggleston
Zach Bryan performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Zach Bryan continues to rewrite country music history as his breakout single “Something in the Orange” reaches a new milestone. The 2022 track has now spent a record-breaking 143 weeks on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart, surpassing the previous record held by Post Malone and Swae Lee's “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).”

"Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange" breaks the record for most total weeks on the Streaming Songs chart, spending its 143rd week on this week's ranking. The 2022 song takes over the record from Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," as posted on X.

Originally released on Apr. 22, 2022, the song has since achieved 12x platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making it one of the most certified country singles in the digital era. It also holds the distinction of being the longest-charting country song in Billboard Hot 100 history, spending 66 weeks on the chart and surpassing the record previously held by Carrie Underwood's “Before He Cheats.”

On July 18, Bryan received 58 new certifications from the RIAA in a single day. This brought his career total to a level that ranks him as the eighth highest-selling country artist of all time.

The track has averaged more than one million streams per day and became one of the few country songs to surpass one billion total streams globally.

Bryan's rise has occurred largely outside the traditional country music system. He remains a rare chart-dominant figure who often bypasses major award shows, media appearances, and radio promotion, yet continues to build an unmatched following.

He is set to release a new single, “Bowery,” a collaboration with Kings of Leon, today. The upcoming track is generating strong anticipation and could add to Bryan's historic run.

Post MaloneZach Bryan
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Eric Church Songs: Analyzing the Vivid Imagery in His Narrative Songwriting
MusicEric Church Songs: Analyzing the Vivid Imagery in His Narrative SongwritingJennifer Eggleston
Singer/Songwriter Luke Bryan performs during the 5th annual Stars For Second Harvest concert at the Ryman Auditorium on September 29, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicLuke Bryan’s GRAMMY Journey: The Commercial Country Giant Who Never Got NominatedBriana Kelley
Brad Paisley performs at the Class of 2024 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicNashville Songwriters Hall of Fame to Welcome Six New Members in 2025Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect