Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’ Goes 12x Platinum, Smashes Billboard Record

Zach Bryan continues to rewrite country music history as his breakout single “Something in the Orange” reaches a new milestone. The 2022 track has now spent a record-breaking 143 weeks on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart, surpassing the previous record held by Post Malone and Swae Lee's “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).”

Originally released on Apr. 22, 2022, the song has since achieved 12x platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making it one of the most certified country singles in the digital era. It also holds the distinction of being the longest-charting country song in Billboard Hot 100 history, spending 66 weeks on the chart and surpassing the record previously held by Carrie Underwood's “Before He Cheats.”

On July 18, Bryan received 58 new certifications from the RIAA in a single day. This brought his career total to a level that ranks him as the eighth highest-selling country artist of all time.

The track has averaged more than one million streams per day and became one of the few country songs to surpass one billion total streams globally.

Bryan's rise has occurred largely outside the traditional country music system. He remains a rare chart-dominant figure who often bypasses major award shows, media appearances, and radio promotion, yet continues to build an unmatched following.