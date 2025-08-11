Lee Brice Calls From The Fishing Pond To Talk About His Massachusetts Show

When I caught up with Lee Brice, he wasn't backstage at a venue or locked in a recording studio - he was under a breezeway next to a grill, overlooking a pond, celebrating his son's 17th birthday. His son's only request? A day of fishing with friends at the same pond Lee took him to years ago.

"I should have a fishing rod in my hand right now," Lee laughed. "I could be catching one as we speak."

That easygoing, down-to-earth energy is exactly what fans can expect when Lee returns to Massachusetts for his August 15th show at the South Shore Music Circus. It's a venue he knows well - one of the few "in-the-round" stages in the area, where the audience completely surrounds the performer.

"I've played that stage so many times and I love it," he said. "There's nothing like having a front row in front of you, and then 20 seconds later, a whole new front row behind you. I run all over - behind the drums, across the stage, just to make sure I see everybody."

Boston crowds, he says, are "crazy, rabid country music fans" and that's exactly his kind of people.

This time, Lee's bringing along a special guest, Grace Tyler, a rising country star he's mentored since she first came to Nashville about five years ago.

"She was so talented from the start, but hadn't had much experience writing or performing," Lee told me. "We made some of her first music together, and now she's writing songs that blow me away. She works so hard. She's just... well, I'll say it - she's a badass."

Fans can also look forward to new music from Lee in the coming months. His next album - expected to see the light of day early in 2026 - reflects where he's at in life now, with songs about fatherhood, growing older, losing loved ones, and even one about bullying.

"I always want the next record to be better than the last," he said. "And I think I did it on this one."

The first taste of that album will arrive in about a month, with a new single and video starring his son.

"It's a family affair," Lee said. "I'm not even in the video - it's just him and this girl he grew up with. It's so real, it almost brings me to tears."