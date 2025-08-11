‘No Time Soon:’ An Analysis of Jordan Davis’s Sexiest Love Song

In January 2023, “No Time Soon” gave fans one of their first tastes of Jordan Davis's sophomore album Bluebird Days. While it wasn't an official single, the album's focus track quickly made an impression with its steamy lyrics, which brought a passionate, committed relationship to life. Here we take a closer look at “No Time Soon” by Jordan Davis, its lyrics, and its enduring legacy.

The Origins of “No Time Soon”

“No Time Soon” is built on the legacy of “Take It From Me,” from Davis's debut album Home State. While “Take It From Me” painted a picture of intimacy with its references to his T-shirt hanging off her shoulder and “bare feet dancin' down a hall,” it was coy about the details. Lyrics such as “You know what I want, I got what you need” suggested intimacy but remained subtle. With “No Time Soon,” Davis explored the same experience within a committed relationship in more detail.

The creation of “No Time Soon” was a family affair, with Jordan and his brother Jacob Davis teaming up with another pair of brothers, songwriters Matt and Josh Jenkins. The foursome had previously teamed up to write “Buy Dirt,” the first single from Bluebird Days. Davis said in an interview that the homesickness he often feels as a traveling musician inspired “No Time Soon.”

“We spend a lot of time on the road, and sometimes you just wish you were at home,” he explained. “It is kind of weird, only because I wrote it with [my brother] Jacob. I got some really funny memes after sending that song out to some people. The lyrics are what they are. So it's fun to play. It is going to be fun to play live.”

The home that inspired “No Time Soon” is the one he made with his wife, Kristen O'Connor. The couple married on March 25, 2017, after a chance meeting in a hotel elevator. Davis was so captivated by O'Connor that he rode the elevator for five to 10 minutes to get to know her better. He changed his flight to spend more time with her, and that decision changed the trajectory of his life.

They welcomed their first child, Eloise Larkin, on Nov. 17, 2019, and their second, Locklan Joseph, on Sept. 4, 2021. When Davis released “No Time Soon,” they were expecting baby number three. He announced the pregnancy on Feb. 23, 2023, and O'Connor gave birth to another son, Elijah Patrick, on June 14, 2023. The couple welcomed a fourth child, Sadie Davis, on July 2, 2025, to complete their family.

Narrative Structure and Lyrics

In the first verse of “No Time Soon,” Davis quickly sets the scene of a couple hunkering down as “some storm clouds are on their way to town.” The storm encourages intimacy, with Davis suggesting, “Let's lock ourselves inside this house and listen to it rain.”

As the song moves into the chorus, the sparks fly. The lyrics “Tonight, I'm like a freight train, I'm rollin' home to you, my heart's like a matchbook and your kiss is a fuse” paint a picture of a couple with off-the-charts chemistry. The chorus's final line, “So lay down, I'm ‘bout to love you and I ain't stopping no time soon,” leaves little to the imagination.

The power's out by the time the second verse rolls around, but the dark only intensifies the song's sensuality. “We'll find our way around the dark, our hands know what to do, the only light we'll ever need is the lightning flashing through,” sings Davis, painting a vivid picture of a long-term couple enjoying one another's bodies under the cover of darkness.

The chorus returns before a simple bridge clearly states that while the electricity is out, the couple is in no hurry to have it restored. Davis sings, “And you can tell that storm to take its sweet time, I'll be taking mine.” Davis sings the chorus again before the song's outro, which leaves listeners with a final image of the amorous couple making the most of the power outage.

Musical Composition and Production

Davis continued his professional relationship with Paul DiGiovanni on album number two. The producer had helped him develop his sound on Home State, so he was the natural choice to bring Bluebird Days to life. Paul produced all the tracks on Davis's sophomore album, including “No Time Soon.”

“No Time Soon” starts with simple production that puts Davis's voice and an acoustic guitar front and center. From these quiet beginnings, the song builds gradually to a passionate climax. Drums join in for the chorus, echoing the sound of thunder as the storm hits. Strings add drama leading into the second verse. The rumble of thunder as the track fades out reinforces that the storm's still raging as the couple makes love.

Impact and Reception

As it was an album track rather than an official single, “No Time Soon” didn't make an impact on the radio or the charts. However, many critics and listeners embraced the song.

On Jan. 19, 2023, MusicRow.com announced it was their “Disc of the Day,” with writer Robert K. Oermann calling it a “rumbling, compelling country rocker.” While Holly Smith of Holler. felt most of Bluebird Days' pre-release songs were “weaker counterparts to some of the deeper cuts on the record … The exception is ‘No Time Soon,' a steamy growler that should have the object of its affections sweating as it draws comparisons to Jason Isbell's ‘Cover Me Up.'8221;

While “No Time Soon” received a lot of praise, it wasn't universally liked. Mike Genovese of Three Star Music found the song forgettable. He noted, “I like the lyrics in the chorus, but the rest of the song just sounds like something I'd have in the background and not really care about.”

The Enduring Legacy of “No Time Soon”