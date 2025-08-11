This Day in Country History: August 11

Dolly Parton's name popped up a couple of times on Aug. 11 over the years, including a significant award win. This date has also seen the loss of industry legends and fans singing and dancing at various country music festivals.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dolly Parton and Kenny Chesney enjoyed significant achievements on Aug. 11, including:

2017: Ke$ha, best known as a rapper, released an album called Rainbow featuring Dolly Parton. The duo collaborated on Parton's "Old Flames (Can't Hold a Candle to You)" from her 1980 album, Dolly, Dolly, Dolly.

Cultural Milestones

Jason Aldean held a benefit concert, and Dolly Parton was honored on Aug. 11:

2017: Jason Aldean hosted the Concert for the Kids benefit to raise money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital in Macon, Georgia, Aldean's hometown. This event raised over $700,000.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On Aug. 11 in years gone by, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town thrilled fans in Dallas, while others enjoyed music festivals:

2018: Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town performed at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas, as part of their Bandwagon Tour. Lambert surprised the crowd by bringing out her Pistol Annies bandmates.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A couple of deaths on Aug. 11 impacted the country music industry:

2008: Don Helms, one of the founding members of the Hank Williams band, Drifting Cowboys, died. Helms captured the lonesome sound of country music with his steel guitar playing skills that paired perfectly with Hank Williams' soulful voice.

