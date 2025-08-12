Ella Langley Cancels Upcoming Shows Due to Fatigue

Ella Langley has pulled the plug on upcoming shows this August because her body decided it was high time for a break. The 26-year-old country firecracker broke the news by posting on her Instagram, sharing that she’s been “feeling more run-down than ever.”

Ella Langley: “I Want to be Fully Present for All the Moments Ahead”

As reported by Billboard, Langley’s appearances at the following shows are cancelled:

August 13: No. 1 party for Ella, Nashville (postponed)

Riley Green’s Damn Country Music Tour, Nampa, Idaho August 25: Riley Green’s Damn Country Music Tour, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison, Colorado

She posted on Instagram, “I’m sad to be posting this. The past several weeks have been tough. I’ve been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever. After a lot of thought, I’ve made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health — mind, body and heart. I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can’t do that without first taking care of myself.”

Langley added, “Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down. I’m so grateful for your understanding and your love — it truly means the world to me.”

She also quoted Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” She finished her post with a promise, “I’ll be back on the road in September. Ready to give you my all.”

Check out Langley’s tour dates when she’s back.

September 07: World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

I’m the Problem Tour with Morgan Wallen, Edmonton, Canada September 26: Live at the Station, Hearne, TX

The Still Hungover Tour, Nashville, TN November 07: The Still Hungover Tour, Nashville, TN