Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon Drop New Single ‘Bowery’, Share Album Details

Zach Bryan has released a new single, "Bowery," marking a significant milestone in his music career. "Bowery" is titled after the Bowery neighborhood located in Lower Manhattan. Lyrically, the song is about a time spent with a girl during a memorable night, and it combines Bryan's country roots with the rock/twang call of Kings of Leon.

In its lyrics, "Bowery" expresses the feeling of passionate, restless desire and tension in relationships, in a narrator who is very intense and somewhat detached about their emotions. The lyrics describe a really vivid scene at a bar where we see raw emotion and temporary intimacy. The narrator is thinking about the relationship and the space it takes up. When Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon sings in the chorus, "if I make a memory", he makes some of the emotional weight of some of the images a little lighter.

"Bowery" starts with Bryan softly counting and gentle acoustic sounds, before building in emotional intensity with Kings of Leon's guitar tone and vibrant vocals. It's a winding tune that pairs Bryan's presentational vocal delivery with the energy of Kings of Leon, making for an upbeat and thrilling track. Bryan described the composition as an off-the-cuff 'jam' with an energy level neither Bryan nor Kings of Leon had previously tapped. This song has all the raw emotion of summer nights.

The track will be included in Bryan's upcoming full-length album, With Heaven On Top, set to release on Jan. 9, 2026. Initially planned as an EP, the project evolved into a full-length album after Bryan extended his contract with Warner Records. Bryan has teased several tracks from the new album, including 'River Washed Hair' and 'Streets Of London,' among others. He plans to perform "Bowery" at his upcoming concert at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, blending new and classic songs in his setlist.