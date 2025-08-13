Boston Elections Department Takes Heat Again for Ballot Errors

Boston's Elections Department is taking heat once again for errors as next month's city council and mayoral preliminary elections loom on the horizon.

The Boston Herald reported that the Elections Department mailed multiple ballots to individual residents who asked to vote early by mail.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin's office is working with the city's Elections Department — which the state has been directing since last fall's ballot debacle that contributed to widespread voting delays in Boston — to “determine the source of the issue,” Galvin's spokesperson Debra O'Malley said in a media statement on Friday, Aug. 8.

Galvin's office received a complaint on Friday afternoon about one voter receiving two ballots, O'Malley reported to the Herald.

Boston Elections Department officials said the error was traced to ballots mailed on the same day.

“The Election Department is currently in the process of mailing ballots to voters who returned a vote-by-mail application,” an Elections Department spokesperson said in a statement to the Herald. “The Department is aware of a limited number of instances in which a voter may have received more than one ballot. These incidents were isolated to ballots mailed on one particular day and due to a clerical error.”

O'Malley cautioned that guardrails are in place to prevent any single voter from casting a ballot twice. She explained that once the Boston Elections Department accepts a ballot, the voter who returned it cannot recast a vote. Only one ballot per voter is counted.

The recent ballot mailing error has some critics of the city's Elections Department concerned about its operating abilities. The department entered into state receivership last February after several polling places ran out of ballots during last fall's presidential election. That situation created “widespread voting delays and Galvin bashing the city for its 'incompetence,'” the Herald noted.