Boston to Designate Street After Roxbury R&B Legends on Aug. 30

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared Aug. 30 "New Edition Day" in the city. The city will honor the legendary R&B group with a community block party and street naming.

At 10 a.m. on Aug. 30, Boston will hold a street-naming ceremony at the corner of Albany and Ambrose streets in Roxbury. Dearborn Street will be designated as "New Edition Way." The founding members of New Edition grew up in the area formerly known as Orchard Park.

A community block party will follow at 11 a.m. in front of the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club. The event will feature a backpack giveaway for youth, family-friendly activities, free food, music, and a special appearance by members of the group.

New Edition began in Roxbury in 1978. The group includes members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant.

"It is an honor to welcome home Roxbury natives New Edition to celebrate their global impact, from our communities here in Boston to the music industry worldwide," Wu said in a statement shared with CBS News WBZ TV. "This is a unique opportunity to bring Boston's neighborhoods together in a celebration of culture, pride, and community, and I encourage every community member to join us to celebrate New Edition's tremendous impact."

"Boston is where it all began for us," Brown said in a statement to CBS News WBZ TV. "This honor means the world to me."