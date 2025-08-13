Bundle Up, Boston: The Snowport Holiday Market Returns Nov. 7

Bostonians may be sweating from the heat this week, but visions of holiday magic aren't that far away. Snowport, the city's popular outdoor winter market held in Seaport, will return for a fifth season of festivities on Nov. 7. It will remain open through Dec. 28.

This year's Snowport, at 100 Seaport Blvd., will feature more than 130 businesses. According to MassLive, many of the vendors participating are based in New England, and most are minority and/or female-founded. Businesses range from clothing and accessories to food, beauty products, and home decor.

Additionally, the Snowport Holiday Market will showcase several new and repeat experiences, including the following:

Presents Place

The Crafting Corner by The LEGO Group

The Stage by Mohegan Sun

The Warming Tent by JetBlue

Winter Wish Wall by Mass General Brigham Health Plan

Upon its opening, Snowport will operate on the following days and times:

Monday through Thursday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Extended peak season hours will begin after Dec. 8, with the market opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday. The market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Like last year, visitors to this year's market will be able to reserve timed entry to Snowport on the weekends via a ticket purchase through the Seaport Insider app. Visitors can also get into Snowport for free any day of the week through the general admission line.