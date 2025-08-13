Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Bundle Up, Boston: The Snowport Holiday Market Returns Nov. 7

Bostonians may be sweating from the heat this week, but visions of holiday magic aren’t that far away. Snowport, the city’s popular outdoor winter market held in Seaport, will return…

Michael Vyskocil
Aerial view of Snowport in Boston's Seaport neighborhood.

Photo: Snowport

Alexander Pickering

Bostonians may be sweating from the heat this week, but visions of holiday magic aren't that far away. Snowport, the city's popular outdoor winter market held in Seaport, will return for a fifth season of festivities on Nov. 7. It will remain open through Dec. 28.

This year's Snowport, at 100 Seaport Blvd., will feature more than 130 businesses. According to MassLive, many of the vendors participating are based in New England, and most are minority and/or female-founded. Businesses range from clothing and accessories to food, beauty products, and home decor.

Additionally, the Snowport Holiday Market will showcase several new and repeat experiences, including the following: 

  • Presents Place
  • The Crafting Corner by The LEGO Group 
  • The Stage by Mohegan Sun
  • The Warming Tent by JetBlue
  • Winter Wish Wall by Mass General Brigham Health Plan

Upon its opening, Snowport will operate on the following days and times:

  • Monday through Thursday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Extended peak season hours will begin after Dec. 8, with the market opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday. The market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Like last year, visitors to this year's market will be able to reserve timed entry to Snowport on the weekends via a ticket purchase through the Seaport Insider app. Visitors can also get into Snowport for free any day of the week through the general admission line.

More details about the event will be published on the Snowport event website as they become available.

Boston
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Wellington Train Station MBTA Orange Line at Everett, Massachusetts
Local NewsMBTA Rolls Out Extended Service and Fare-Free Nights for Fall 2025Tim Staskiewicz
Steamship Authority Alters Ferry Schedule for Road Race, Fireworks
Local NewsSteamship Authority Alters Ferry Schedule for Road Race, FireworksMichael Vyskocil
Fright Nights
Local NewsSpooky Spectacles and Festive Family Fun: “Boo in the Woo” Invades Polar Park This OctoberTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect