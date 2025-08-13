Capri Brings Hand-rolled Pasta, Amalfi Coast Vibes to the South End

Local restaurateurs are giving Southies a reason to skip the European trips and dine local. Capri, which opened in late July at 500 Harrison Ave., has unveiled a dining experience reminiscent of dining on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

Co-owners Eric Aulenback and Will Clark have borrowed from Capri's sister restaurants with this new spot's name — Capo plus Prima. The team is also promoting Capri as an Italian steakhouse, but the real cause for celebration is the hand-rolled pastas, which will make up two-thirds of the overall pasta selection. According to Clark, this offering “makes all the difference.”

Guests at Capri can sample the garganelli alla pollo. The dish features a tube-shaped pasta that soaks up the sauce made from roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and cream.

Chef Nick Dixon also champions Capri's bread plate, which features pull-apart white bread, drizzled with Italian honey and served with house-made ricotta.

Capri wouldn't be an Italian steakhouse without some steaks on the menu. Guests are invited to sample the six-ounce filet or the bone-in Brandt ribeye. Others may want to enjoy a sumptuous 36-ounce dry-aged Florentine steak ideal for sharing among a big party.

“[We're] doing Italian classics that lots of restaurants don't want to touch,” said Aulenback in comments shared with Boston magazine. “Innovative Italian with classics next to them.”

Dining experiences abound at Capri. Outdoors, guests can eat under the large striped umbrellas or the 20-foot olive tree and pretend they've jetted off to Amalfi.