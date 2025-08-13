Central Mass. Tomato Farmers Combat Weather Hurdles as Summer Harvest Nears

It's been a challenging year if you're a tomato farmer in Massachusetts. A cold, overly wet spring that stretched beyond Memorial Day weekend delayed planting for many of the state's tomato farms. A wetter than average early summer delivered steady rains every week that also put a damper on cultivation.

The Telegram & Gazette spoke to one Worcester County tomato farmer, Michael Pineo of the Pineo Family Farm in Sterling. Pineo's farm yields approximately 10,000 pounds of tomatoes. Six hundred of his tomato plants are grown inside long tunnels, while another 100 plants are outdoors.

Pineo said his tunnel system mitigates some of the weather problems that plague tomato plants exposed to the elements, such as cold temperatures, insects, and rain-borne pathogens and fungus.

Despite the tunnels, Pinneo said poor weather conditions this year impacted his planting regimen.

“It was too cold in February to start the seeds in the greenhouse,” he said to the Telegram & Gazette. Then came the prolonged wet spring, which he attributes to knocking his plants 35 days off from where they should be at this point in the season.

Ed Paquette of Paquette American Harvest Farm in Shrewsbury also acknowledged the challenging spring weather this year. According to Paquette, evening temperatures regularly dropped below average from the end of May into early June. On May 29, the evening temperatures dipped to 40 degrees after a high that day of only 43 degrees.

According to the Telegram & Gazette, Massachusetts farmers grow approximately 6 million pounds of tomatoes annually. This figures includes both field-grown tomatoes and those produced in greenhouses or plastic tunnels.