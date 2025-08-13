Backstage Country
International Market to Open in Worcester

Michael Vyskocil
Close up of full shopping cart in grocery store

Stock Photo

A New Jersey-based international grocer offering items from Brazil and Portugal, Seabra Foods, is opening a new storefront in Worcester. Seabra Foods will occupy space at 333 Pleasant St.

The new Worcester location will join the Seabra Foods store in Framingham as the company's second Central Massachusetts location. Seabra Foods has additional storefronts in Attleboro and Fall River, Massachusetts, which make up a portion of the 18-store portfolio that includes locations in Florida and New Jersey.

According to a Worcester Business Journal (WBJ) report, Seabra Foods was founded in 1967 by Portuguese immigrants. These individuals expanded the company's single standalone business into a larger chain of grocery stores with the help of their children, according to a statement on the Seabra Foods website.

In addition to selling Brazilian and Portuguese products, Seabra sells groceries and household products from countries including Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Spain.

According to the WBJ, the 333 Pleasant St. property has since been turned into commercial units. Seabra Foods intends to occupy suites 4 to 6 in the building, according to a July 24 Worcester License Commission meeting agenda. Company representatives attended this meeting to request a package store malt and wine license for the establishment.

Worcester
Michael VyskocilWriter
