MBTA Rolls Out Extended Service and Fare-Free Nights for Fall 2025

In a move set to energize Boston’s nightlife and make late-night commutes easier, the MBTA announced it will provide extended service on subway, bus, and ferry lines for Fall 2025, including fare-free rides after 9PM on five select Friday and Saturday nights. The new schedule kicks off August 24, just in time for students returning to college and workers winding down summer vacations.

Governor Maura Healey emphasized the impact for Greater Boston’s vibrant evening scene, stating, “We know that people travel at all times of the day and night, whether they just wrapped a night shift or were enjoying our incredible restaurants, nightlife, sports, or concerts, so having this extended nighttime service will make a real difference. It’s also great that the T is offering free service on the weekends to encourage students coming back to school and workers returning from vacation to take the T.”

Under the new plan, the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green subway lines will run about one hour later on Fridays and Saturdays, with trains coming every 15–30 minutes during the added time. Eight frequent bus routes, including Route 1, 22, 39, 66, 110, SL1, SL3, and SL5, also get extended Friday/Saturday hours, while five routes with the most late-night riders (23, 28, 57, 111, 116) will stay open later every day of the week. Select ferry lines—for example, the Hingham/Hull, East Boston, and Charlestown ferries—add trips lasting one to two hours longer on weekends through September.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll called attention to rider feedback: “General Manager Eng and his team are continuing to show that they are responsive to the feedback of their riders…extending service on the subway, buses, and ferries, while also making nighttime service free to kick off the fall season. We hope riders and visitors alike take advantage of these exciting updates.”

Riders can hop on MBTA subways, buses, ferries, Commuter Rail, and The RIDE for free on Fridays and Saturdays after 9PM during five weekends (September 5–6, 12–13, 19–20, 26–27, and October 3–4).

Local leaders expressed strong support for the updates. Karen Winger of the Longwood Collective noted, “Thousands of employees and visitors rely on public transit to get to and from the LMA every day, and these added hours—paired with the fare-free weekends in September—will give our community greater flexibility and help support the safety and well-being of those traveling late at night.” Massachusetts Restaurant Association CEO Stephen Clark called extended T service “great for restaurant guests, and even more so for restaurant employees.”

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng summed it up: “We are not satisfied with simply restoring our system to what we once provided but pushing ourselves to continuously improve. Extended service is something that we have been working towards…giving the public the opportunity to choose transit.”