Spooky Spectacles and Festive Family Fun: “Boo in the Woo” Invades Polar Park This October

New England autumns are known for crisp air and vibrant leaves, but this October, Polar Park is dialing up the chills and thrills with a brand-new Halloween lineup you won’t want to miss. The Worcester Red Sox are transforming their award-winning ballpark into the scene of “Fright Nights at the Field: Boo in the Woo,” a haunted, zombie-infested tour for mature thrill-seekers, alongside daytime festivals bursting with fall fun for families and kids.

Starting Thursday, October 9, Polar Park’s gates will swing open for bone-chilling evening tours every Thursday through Sunday, culminating on Halloween, October 31. “Boo in the Woo” promises an immersive haunted walkthrough—think abandoned stadium, sinister cosplayers, and a creepy backstory involving mysterious formulas gone wrong. Only those 12 and older are permitted, and 12–15-year-olds must bring an adult, adding another layer of suspense for the brave souls willing to roam the cursed corridors.

For those looking to embrace autumn without the jump scares, “Boo in the Woo for Kids” opens its doors on Saturday, October 11, with weekend afternoon festivals running all month. Picture pumpkin picking and decorating, hay mazes, carnival games, crafts, and a festive dance party hosted by the Central MASScots, all decked out in Halloween costumes. Youngsters are encouraged to arrive dressed for the occasion, ready to snap photos and create memories.

Tickets for both events drop Thursday, August 14, exclusively at polarpark.com/boo. Early bird pricing for haunted tours is $27 through September 30, then $29 starting October 1, and $31 day-of, with group and VIP options available. Kids’ festival tickets start at $12 for adults and $10 for kids when purchased ahead, with slight increases on event days. WooSox season ticket holders and email subscribers get first dibs in a pre-sale on August 13.