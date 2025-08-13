Steamship Authority Alters Ferry Schedule for Road Race, Fireworks

NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 25: A view of a Steamship Authority ferry approaches the Nantucket Terminal on April 25, 2020 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The Steamship Authority is receiving 9 million dollars from the CARES Act Stimulus funding to keep ferries running between Cape Cod, Marthas Vineyard, and Nantucket. The boats have been running on a decreased schedule since ridership has cratered due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Steamship Authority has announced scheduling changes for travel on the ferry line's Vineyard route due to two upcoming events. These changes will be in effect for the Falmouth Road Race on Sunday, Aug. 17, and the Oak Bluff Fireworks on Friday, Aug. 22.

Falmouth Road Race

While no ferry trips will be canceled on the day of the race, access to the Woods Hole terminal by Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 a.m. Afterward, access will be shut down from 8 a.m. to approximately 10 a.m., or until the last race participant has left the village.

According to a Martha's Vineyard Times report, the ferry departure regularly scheduled for 6:30 a.m. at Woods Hole will leave 10 minutes early, at 6:20 a.m. Passengers must arrive at Woods Hole by 8 a.m. if they plan to ride on the 8:15 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 9:30 a.m., or 9:50 a.m. departure runs from Woods Hole.

Passengers should pay attention to the following noted in a Steamship Authority advisory:

“All inbound vehicles will be stopped at Woods Hole Road and Harbor Hill Road, to be screened by the Falmouth Police Department. Vehicles without a Steamship Authority vehicle reservation will be denied access to the ferry terminal. Customers should bring a printout of their reservation to show police when attempting to get to Woods Hole.”

The last bus to the terminal will depart from the Thomas B. Landers Road parking lot at 7:25 a.m., and the last bus from the Palmer Avenue lot will leave at 7:40 a.m.

Individuals traveling from the Vineyard will also be affected by these changes. The 7:30 a.m. departure from Oak Bluffs will depart 15 minutes early, at 7:15 a.m. Vehicles from this trip will be the only traffic allowed to leave the Woods Hole terminal. Those leaving the Island on the 8:15 a.m., 8:35 a.m., and 9:30 a.m. trips will need to remain at the Woods Hole terminal until the roads reopen to traffic.

Oak Bluffs Fireworks

On Aug. 22, the last two round-trip ferries into and out of Oak Bluffs will be moved to Vineyard Haven to accommodate the fireworks show.