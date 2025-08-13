Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Win Alexandra Kay Tickets!

Sponsored by Big Night Live

Country 102.5
Image of Alexandra Kay tour art, laying in grass, with show information for show at Big Night Live on October 4th.

Get ready for a night of live music, unforgettable energy, and one of country’s rising stars — Alexandra Kay is coming to Big Night Live in Boston on Saturday, October 4th, and Country 102.5 wants to send you there.

Whether you’ve been following her since the coffee cover videos or just discovered her heartfelt lyrics and powerhouse vocals, this is your chance to see Alexandra Kay take the stage in one of Boston’s most vibrant venues. Imagine the lights going down, the crowd buzzing with excitement, and Alexandra stepping out under the spotlight — and you’re right there for every moment.

Here’s how to enter:
Simply fill out the form below with your info and hit “submit.” That’s it. No hoops to jump through. Just a quick entry and you could be on your way to an unforgettable night in the city.

Whether you're bringing your best friend, your partner, or heading out for a well-deserved night of solo fun, this show is the perfect way to kick off the weekend. Big Night Live offers an intimate concert experience with great sound, incredible atmosphere, and a city skyline backdrop just steps away. And Alexandra Kay’s heartfelt performance style and connection with her fans make every show feel personal.

You don’t want to miss this — and entering takes less than a minute.

Register To Win Below.
Good luck, and we’ll see you at the show! Want to purchase tickets? They are available at ticketmaster.com.

Contest Rules

Alexandra Kaybig night live
Country 102.5Author
Related Stories
The Gadget Grab Giveaway
ContestsThe Gadget Grab GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Country 102.5 Wants To Send You To Sandals Grenada!
ContestsCountry 102.5 Wants To Send You To Sandals Grenada!Country 102.5
Back to School Giveaway
ContestsWin $1,000 Cash for Back to School—Plus Give Back to Your Favorite Charity!Country 102.5
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect