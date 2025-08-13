Win Chase Matthew Tickets!

Backstage Country
Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to see one of country’s rising stars live in Boston. Chase Matthew is bringing his high-energy show to the House of Blues on October 24th, and you could be there—on us.

Whether you’ve been streaming his latest tracks on repeat or just love a good night out with great live music, this is a night you won’t want to miss.

Entering is easy: just fill out the form below and click “Submit.” That’s it. You’ll be in the running for a night of unforgettable music, energy, and memories with Chase Matthew.

Bring your best friend, a date, or a fellow country fan, this show is the perfect way to celebrate fall in Boston—with your kind of music, your kind of crowd, and a performance you won’t forget.

Tickets are on sale Friday, August 15th at chasematthewtickets.com

Enter To Win Below.
Don’t miss your chance to see Chase Matthew live at House of Blues—enter now and get ready for a night that hits all the right notes.

