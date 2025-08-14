Backstage Country
Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Megan Moroney Has A Hit On Her Hands

Hey! Welcome to Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear. Today, I have two brand new songs to share with you. Megan Moroney – 6 Months Later Megan Moroney has a…

Ben

Hey! Welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. Today, I have two brand new songs to share with you.

Megan Moroney - 6 Months Later

Megan Moroney has a big ol' hit on her hands! When she was in Boston earlier this month, she played this song, and the energy was just overwhelming (in a good way.) The crowd's reaction was incredible - pretty good sign that it's going to be a smash!

Lauren Alaina & Chase Matthew - All My Exes

New mom Lauren Alaina just had the baby in June, and now she's back to putting music out. She has teamed up with Chase Matthew, who just announced a Boston show, on a new track called "All My Exes."

Ben's Songs You Need To Hear Playlist

As always, here's the updated playlist of all the songs that I have featured over time.

Chase MatthewLauren AlainaMegan MoroneyNew Music
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
