Lainey Wilson Teams Up With Barmen 1873 for Special Tour Bourbon Release

Barmen 1873 Bourbon has released a special commemorative bottle in partnership with Lainey Wilson to celebrate the launch of her 2025 Whirlwind World Tour. The 92-proof blend of bourbon utilizes a design that is inspired by Wilson's boldness in style, with only 1,000 cases distributed in select U.S. markets along the tour stops. The commemorative bottle was released on Aug. 11 and will be distributed in cities including Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, and Tampa while supplies last.

"This bottle of Barmen 1873 has my name written all over it — literally — and it's coming on the road with us. My limited-edition Whirlwind World Tour release of Barmen 1873 can be found along the tour route through 2025," said Lainey Wilson.

This launch marks the next phase in a multi-year partnership between Wilson and Barmen 1873 Bourbon, which began in early 2024 and included brand integrations, events, and charitable opportunities for Wilson's Heart Like a Truck Fund. The partnership includes Wilson branding on the tax strip of the bottle, a "2025 Tour" belly band, and also includes a callout to "Barmen 1873 x Lainey Wilson." Each bottle is individually numbered, further underscoring its exclusivity.

"This commemorative release captures the fire, energy, and soul of Lainey's Whirlwind World Tour," said Susie McInerney, Marketing Lead for Barmen 1873 Bourbon. "It's a celebration of a shared American spirit — and something truly special for both music fans and whiskey drinkers."

Barmen 1873 is part of Molson Coors' growing spirits portfolio, which also includes Five Trail Blended American Whiskey and Blue Run Spirits. The limited-edition drop coincides with Wilson's Whirlwind World Tour continuing throughout North America and Europe, and her newly released single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," achieved 1.16 million streams in 24 hours, and counting.