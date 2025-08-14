Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 15-August 17

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 17: (L-R) Phillip Johnson Richardson, Nichelle Lewis, Avery Wilson and Kyle Ramar Freeman pose onstage at the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This August, Broadway hits, vibrant cultural celebrations, and major league baseball bring Boston to life. Celebrate African heritage at the 15th Annual African Festival of Boston, get swept up in the high-energy revival of "The Wiz," or root for the Red Sox at Fenway Park. With music, theater, and family-friendly fun filling the weekend, the city offers something for everyone to enjoy.

15th Annual African Festival of Boston

What: An unforgettable celebration of culture, community, and connection

An unforgettable celebration of culture, community, and connection When: Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Boston Common Park, 139 Tremont St., Boston

Boston Common Park, 139 Tremont St., Boston Cost: Free

The 15th Annual African Festival of Boston is a lively showcase of African culture through music, dance, fashion, food, and art. This event is open to all ages and showcases the continent's richness and diversity, as well as the many voices of African immigrants, refugees, and diasporas. This year's event will include performances, cultural exhibitions, fashion shows, youth activities, storytelling, and a marketplace featuring authentic African food, handmade arts, and crafts.

"The Wiz"

What: Tony Award-winning musical "The Wiz"

Tony Award-winning musical "The Wiz" When: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 1 and 6:30 p.m. (additional dates available Aug. 12 through Aug. 24, 2025)

Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 1 and 6:30 p.m. (additional dates available Aug. 12 through Aug. 24, 2025) Where: Citizens Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston

Citizens Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston Cost: Tickets start at $41

Direct from Broadway, the Tony Award-winning musical "The Wiz" returns in an electrifying new national tour. This revival blends soul, gospel, rock, and '70s funk with the visionary choreography of JaQuel Knight and direction of Schele Williams. Featuring additional material by Amber Ruffin, "The Wiz" reimagines Dorothy's iconic journey with bold style and fresh energy. Praised as "eye-popping" and "high intensity," this groundbreaking twist on "The Wizard of Oz" invites a new generation to "ease on down the road."

Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins

What: MLB action with the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins

MLB action with the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins When: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 1:35 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 1:35 p.m. Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston

Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston Cost: Tickets start at $50

The Boston Red Sox take on the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, featuring exciting promotions throughout the weekend. Before the first pitch on Friday, Aug. 15, don't miss Big Al's Block Party as Alex Cooper and Unwell headline Lansdowne Street with live music, carnival games, giveaways, and more. On Saturday, Aug. 16, the first 7,500 fans will receive a City Connect Sling Bag courtesy of Coca-Cola. Then, on Sunday, Aug. 17, fans can proceed to the field for Photo Day (weather permitting).

Other Events

From Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, Boston offers a full lineup of summer events to explore, including lively street festivals, chart-topping live music, and local art showcases: