Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 15-August 17
This August, Broadway hits, vibrant cultural celebrations, and major league baseball bring Boston to life. Celebrate African heritage at the 15th Annual African Festival of Boston, get swept up in the high-energy revival of "The Wiz," or root for the Red Sox at Fenway Park. With music, theater, and family-friendly fun filling the weekend, the city offers something for everyone to enjoy.
15th Annual African Festival of Boston
- What: An unforgettable celebration of culture, community, and connection
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Boston Common Park, 139 Tremont St., Boston
- Cost: Free
The 15th Annual African Festival of Boston is a lively showcase of African culture through music, dance, fashion, food, and art. This event is open to all ages and showcases the continent's richness and diversity, as well as the many voices of African immigrants, refugees, and diasporas. This year's event will include performances, cultural exhibitions, fashion shows, youth activities, storytelling, and a marketplace featuring authentic African food, handmade arts, and crafts.
"The Wiz"
- What: Tony Award-winning musical "The Wiz"
- When: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 1 and 6:30 p.m. (additional dates available Aug. 12 through Aug. 24, 2025)
- Where: Citizens Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston
- Cost: Tickets start at $41
Direct from Broadway, the Tony Award-winning musical "The Wiz" returns in an electrifying new national tour. This revival blends soul, gospel, rock, and '70s funk with the visionary choreography of JaQuel Knight and direction of Schele Williams. Featuring additional material by Amber Ruffin, "The Wiz" reimagines Dorothy's iconic journey with bold style and fresh energy. Praised as "eye-popping" and "high intensity," this groundbreaking twist on "The Wizard of Oz" invites a new generation to "ease on down the road."
Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins
- What: MLB action with the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins
- When: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 1:35 p.m.
- Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston
- Cost: Tickets start at $50
The Boston Red Sox take on the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, featuring exciting promotions throughout the weekend. Before the first pitch on Friday, Aug. 15, don't miss Big Al's Block Party as Alex Cooper and Unwell headline Lansdowne Street with live music, carnival games, giveaways, and more. On Saturday, Aug. 16, the first 7,500 fans will receive a City Connect Sling Bag courtesy of Coca-Cola. Then, on Sunday, Aug. 17, fans can proceed to the field for Photo Day (weather permitting).
Other Events
From Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, Boston offers a full lineup of summer events to explore, including lively street festivals, chart-topping live music, and local art showcases:
- 115th Annual Fisherman's Feast: Thursday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at Boston's historic North End on North, Flee, and Lewis Streets
- Rob Thomas: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Leader Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston