Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Jordan Davis’ New Album Is Out

This week in country music is packed with a fresh singles, a highly anticipated album drop, an inspiring rising star story, and a thoughtful new track from one of the…

Ben

This week in country music is packed with a fresh singles, a highly anticipated album drop, an inspiring rising star story, and a thoughtful new track from one of the genre's biggest names.

Hot Off The Press

Three new singles are making waves: Ty Myers' "Through a Screen," Dylan Marlowe's "Coming Home Tomorrow," and Old Dominion's "Late Great Heartbreak."

Album Drop

Jordan Davis is BACK with his third studio album, Learn The Hard Way, a confident blend of uptempo fun, soulful edge, and heartfelt reflection. With features from Marcus King and Carly Pearce, the 17-track project shows Davis' growth while staying true to his country roots.

Rising Star Spotlight

George Birge's latest hit "It Won't Be Long" stars his two young sons, George James and Luke, making their adorable (and slightly chaotic) music video debut.

On Your Radar

Eric Church takes a reflective turn with "Hands Of Time," exploring how music and art can keep us feeling young. The single is off of his brand new album Evangeline vs. The Machine.

