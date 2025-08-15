Country 102.5 Presents: Morgan Week

Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to be part of one of the biggest country shows of the year—Morgan Wallen at Gillette Stadium on August 22nd—and all you have to do is listen, enter, and click submit.

Starting on Saturday, we’re dropping code words all weekend long. When you hear it, come right back here, enter the code word below, and hit submit for your shot at winning a pair of tickets to see Morgan Wallen live in Foxborough.

We'll continue with code words starting on Monday, with your last chance at winning tickets to the show on Thursday!

You and a friend could be in the crowd with thousands of other fans, singing along under the stadium lights to hits like “I'm The Problem,” “Last Night,” and “Love Somebody.” Picture the energy of Gillette, the sound of the crowd, and Morgan Wallen performing live—this is a night you won’t forget.

Whether you're a longtime fan or just love live country music, this is your chance to experience an unforgettable summer concert, and Morgan Wallen's first show EVER at Gillette Stadium!

You could be one code word away from joining thousands of fans on August 22nd for one incredible night of country music at Gillette Stadium.