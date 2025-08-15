Rascal Flatts Returns: ‘Life is a Highway Tour’ Adds Shows Through 2026

Rascal Flatts has reunited and is touring again after a five-year hiatus, with their Life is a Highway Tour extending into 2026. The tour includes 21 concerts across 16 states, with additional February dates in cities like Nashville, Chicago, Tampa, Hollywood, and more.

The band members include lead vocalist Gary LeVox, bassist Jay DeMarcus, and guitarist Joe Don Rooney, who was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in July. Rascal Flatts has achieved over 23 million albums sold, with 12 No. 1 hits, and was named Vocal Group of the Year by the CMA six consecutive years from 2003 to 2008.

The tour promotes their recent album, Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets, released in June, featuring collaborations with prominent country artists. Their reunion was sparked by the success of the album and tour, following a postponement in 2020 due to the pandemic and a temporary disbandment. Recent performances, including at CMA Fest, have been praised for energetic atmospheres and sing-alongs, demonstrating their enduring popularity.

Upcoming events include a performance in Knoxville on Jan. 16, 2026, and a show in Milwaukee on Jan. 22, 2026, with more dates in 2026 hinted at by the band. The Oklahoma City show will feature special guests Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, with VIP experiences available at Rupp Arena. The tour's schedule was expanded to include Minnesota and Wisconsin, with notable stops in Nashville, Tampa, and other major cities, and will feature opening acts Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane.

Tickets for most shows go on sale today, with some dates not available for purchase until next week. You can find all of the tour stops and purchase tickets through their official website.