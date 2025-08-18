Gov. Healey Earmarks More Than $2.3M to Expand Waterfront Ferry, Transportation on Boston Harbor

Ferry and water transportation services on the Boston Harbor are expected to get a generous grant boost from the state.

Gov. Maura Healey announced on Wednesday, Aug. 13, that her administration will provide more than $2.3 million in grants that will support six waterfront projects. The grants will permit faster, more affordable, and more accessible options for water-based transportation for ferry passengers — whether people are commuting to work, exploring cultural landmarks, or pursuing educational opportunities along the harbor.

According to a news release, the projects designated for the funding will boost the ferry's capacity and add new ferry routes. Additionally, the funds will promote the development of nonprofit programs that use water transportation to connect families and students with the area's cultural and historic resources.

The funding support for the ferry is also part of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection's (MassDEP) long-term effort to confront road congestion and improve traveling conditions for residents and businesspeople in the region.

Projects that will receive the funding include $1 million directed toward the MBTA's redesigned Winthrop-Quincy ferry routes. These redesigned routes are expected to triple the daily passenger capacity between Seaport, Winthrop, and Quincy.

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority was awarded $400,000 toward free or subsidized tickets for service workers who commute to the Seaport and operating expenses for the East Boston-to-Seaport ferry route.

Additional funded projects include the following: