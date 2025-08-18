MBTA Plans Renovations for Foxboro Station Ahead of 2026 World Cup Games

MBTA officials have announced plans to renovate Foxboro Station. These improvements are expected to be completed in advance of the thousands of people anticipated to descend on the greater Boston area next year for some of the 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

According to the MBTA, crews will install a new permanent, full-length, ADA-accessible platform at the station to handle what the agency anticipates will be heavy usage around the middle of next year. Additionally, according to MassLive, officials believe the infrastructure upgrades will benefit riders in the long run following the World Cup events.

The Kraft Group, owners of the Patriots and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, is paying for the design of the upgraded train station. The MBTA is still holding conversations with the organization on the final costs and “potential contributions for construction,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng.

Due to construction work at Foxboro Station, the MBTA will not run a train through the tracks until May 31, 2026. During the period that the station is offline, a shuttle will transport riders where they need to go. Some passengers said they will feel the impacts of the station's closure, while others are looking forward to the station's improvements.

"It needs to be improved, even for the Patriots games, it averages about 40,000 to 60,000 people," said Ralph Taylor in a statement to NBC 10 News WJAR. The Dorchester resident uses the Foxboro Station regularly. "I've been here three years now, and my first year, I was taking Ubers. I was taking them back and forth, so thank God they laid the tracks."

Looking ahead to 2026, the T will be following announcements from FIFA about match start times to finalize train schedules. Commuter rail tickets will go on sale in April or May, according to Rod Brooks, the MBTA's senior advisor for capital, operations, and safety.